Five people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Vaughan last month that police believe was a result of a foiled kidnapping.

York Regional Police said they responded to a shooting in the parking lot near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West on April 12 just before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot and a third man who had been assaulted. The victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police announced on Thursday that their investigation has revealed that the incident began with a family dispute, resulting in four suspects kidnapping a male victim.

A fifth suspect, police said, attempted to free the victim, leading to the shooting.

Four people -- 19-year-old Yazan Shriki, 23-year-old Mohamad Ali Aluadamani, 20-year-old Ahmad Almouadamani, and a 17-year-old Toronto youth – are each facing a charge of kidnapping.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Umair Aziz has been charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm, two counts of discharge firearm with intent, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and discharge of firearm-recklessness.

Police said the incident was targeted, and there is no threat to public safety.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.