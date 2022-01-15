Five people in hospital after two-vehicle collision in Toronto
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, January 15, 2022 9:50AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 15, 2022 9:50AM EST
Five people have been taken to hospital, including a 16-year-old, following a collision in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Bathurst Street and Briar Hill Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics said five patients were taken to hospital, including a 16-year-old and one person sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.