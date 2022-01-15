Five people have been taken to hospital, including a 16-year-old, following a collision in Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Bathurst Street and Briar Hill Avenue.

Toronto Paramedics said five patients were taken to hospital, including a 16-year-old and one person sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.