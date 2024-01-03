Five people have been injured in two separate collisions in Brampton Wednesday, Peel police say.

The first crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Dixie Road, near Queen Street.

Peel police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and two people were transported to hospital after the collision.

One person sustained critical injuries, and a second suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. They later

The southbound lanes of Dixie Road are closed between Hazelwood Drive and Queen Street. Police are urging motorists to use alternate routes.

The second collision occurred in the Mississauga Road and Lionhead Golf Club Road area shortly before 2 p.m.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which sent one person to a trauma centre and two others to a local hospital.

There is no immediate word on the victims' conditions.

Police have closed Mississauga Road between Lionhead Golf Club Road and Embleton Road.

The causes of the two collisions are unknown.