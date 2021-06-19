Five people, including three children, have been injured in a shooting in Etobicoke, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Tandridge Crescent and Byng Avenue, west of Albion Avenue, just before 8 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

Paramedics say one of the children was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries while another was also transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The third child victim is in hospital with minor injuries. The ages of the children are unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, two men were also sent to hospital, one in serious condition and the other with minor injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...