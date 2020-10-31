Five people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 4:10 p.m. for a crash.

Toronto paramedics said one person was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while four others were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.