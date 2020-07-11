Five people remain in hospital after a brazen shooting in Toronto where an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a group of people in Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, north of St. Clair Avenue West, just before 10:20 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, three people were located suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, adding two more victims then walked into hospital.

One victim remains in a life-threatening condition, while the four others are expected to survive, police said.

"A car drove up and opened fire into a group of people," Deputy Police Chief Shawna Coxon said Saturday at the scene. "The reason this is so concerning is it’s a brazen shooting."

"We have had more than a dozen rounds recovered at this time."

Coxon said the gunmen opened fire into the group and that "innocent bystanders were at risk."

"It could have been much worse."

The suspects were last seen travelling east on Woolner Avenue in a grey or silver sedan.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this time.

It has been a violent 24 hours in Toronto, with more than six shootings reported in the past 24 hours.

Police said investigators are working to determine if there is a link between any of the shootings, but call the violence "concerning."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.