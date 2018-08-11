

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Five people have been sent to hospital in British Columbia after an “incident” Saturday evening at the Abbotsford International Airport.

The Abbotsford International Airshow says in a Facebook post that the incident happened after the show and involved a passenger flight.

It says the aircraft was operated by a museum, offering member flights.

The Abbotsford Airshow did not provide many details, other than to say the aircraft “experienced difficulties on the airfield.”

It says emergency resources were already on the field and responded immediately.

The statement says the five people on board have “various injuries” and were transported to area hospitals.