

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





Five people were injured after gunfire erupted at a packed club in the York University Heights area early Monday.

The shooting occurred at around 2:15 a.m. inside the District 45 nightclub on Finch Avenue West, near Keele Street.

Toronto police said they received multiple calls about gunfire inside the club.

"When officers arrived on scene we located three gunshot victims," Insp. Stacey Davis said. "Two other victims walked into one of the local hospitals, also with gunshot wounds.

There were at least two male and two female victims, according to police on scene.

One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, but has since stabilized and is expected to survive police said.

Davis said officers located the shooting scene at the back of the nightclub and found shell casings.

She said the shooting occurred when the venue was still packed.

"It had not started to shut down yet, so the club was completely full," Davis said.

There is video surveillance from inside the club, but police have not yet had a chance to review it all.

"We're appealing to the public and witnesses inside the club to come forward with any information. Our officers are canvassing for video and other witnesses at the scene," Davis said.

No arrests have bene made and there are no suspect descriptions available so far.