

The Canadian Press





A First Nation in southern Ontario says five federally run schools in its community are closed as a result of a strike by federal public service workers.

Six Nations of the Grand River says more than 1,100 students are affected.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada bargaining groups involved in the strike include 155,000 federal public servants, but about 46,000 are essential workers who are not part of the strike action.

Six Nations of the Grand River says teaching staff at the five affected schools are funded by and operate under Indigenous Services Canada.

Indigenous Services Canada says all federally operated schools in First Nations communities in Ontario will be closed during the labour disruption.

Zarah Malik, an Indigenous Services Canada spokesperson, says it is working to ensure that any ongoing labour disruption has minimal impact on students.

"ISC officials are working with First Nation leadership and families to ensure students are provided with opportunities, including through homework packages, to continue their learning during the labour disruption," she said Thursday in an email.

PSAC is asking for a 13.5 per cent raise over the next three years while the federal government has offered a nine per cent raise over that time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.