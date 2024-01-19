Five people have been arrested, some as young as 15 years old, after allegedly robbing a Pickering area pharmacy with a gun.

Police say that they responded to the call at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly entered a Guardian Drug Store pharmacy on Kingston Road and demanded access to the safe, while one of the males was armed with a gun.

The suspects stole cash and narcotics, and then fled the scene in a vehicle waiting outside, according to police.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle entering the westbound lanes of Highway 401. It was subsequently followed to the Allenby Avenue and Hadrian Drive area in Toronto with assistance from the York Regional Police helicopter.

Police say that the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot near a walking path before being located and arrested a short distance away.

All five suspects are charged with robbery using a firearm, disguise with intent, possess weapon dangerous to public peace, and possess property obtained by crime over $5000.

Among those charged are a 15-year-old from Toronto, a 15-year-old from Whitby and two 17-year-olds from Toronto.

19-year-old Ajhawn Chambers of Toronto has also been arrested and charged with the above offences, in addition to a failure to comply with an undertaking.

Police say that the suspects were held for a bail hearing.