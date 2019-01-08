

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a gunpoint robbery at a Pickering vape lounge on Saturday.

Police say five male suspects walked into the Natural Buds Vape Lounge on Krosno Boulevard at around 9:20 p.m. when they threatened staff and stole cash.

One of the suspects, police allege, was armed with a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects have all been described by police as black males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old.

The first suspect was said to be about six-foot-four with a medium build and was wearing a bandana, glasses, a dark-grey hoodie, and black pants. Investigators say he was also carrying a black duffel bag.

The second suspect, police say, had a medium build and was wearing a black sweater, while the third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

The fourth suspect was reportedly wearing a black toque, a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

According to police, the fifth man was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Durham Regional Police’s Major Crime- Robbery unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.