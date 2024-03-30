An overnight collision in Hamilton resulted in five teens being transported to hospital with a range of injuries.

Hamilton Paramedics said they were called to the collision at around 3:30 a.m.

Hamilton police said they were investigating a "personal injury collision" on Ridge Road, between 6th Road East and 7th Road East.

Two of the teens were transported to a pediatric trauma with serious injuries, while three others were transported in stable condition, paramedics said. All were believed to be between 14 and 15 years old.

Police said a stretch of Ridge Road was closed Saturday for the investigation, and to allow for repairs to a utility pole that was damaged in the collision.

Police said they would not provide any other details about the crash.



