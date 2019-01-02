

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Five teens were injured, two critically, following a single-vehicle collision in Vaughan late Tuesday night.

According to police, a Kia Sportage was heading westbound on King Vaughan Road shortly before midnight when the vehicle left the roadway near Mill Road and struck several trees. Three occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

The occupants of the vehicle were between the ages of 15 and 17.

Two of the teens were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One occupant is in hospital in serious but stable condition. The other two teens sustained only minor injuries.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Andrew Bell told reporters at the scene that the victims were sent to Mackenzie Vaughan Hospital and Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

“The road has a fairly sharp turn south and then it corrects back,” Bell said. “That would be speculating as to why the accident happened but I’m sure that may have been an impact factor.”

King Vaughan Road is closed in both directors east of Kipling Avenue for the police investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior to the crash to contact York Regional Police’s Major Collision Unit.