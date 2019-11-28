

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say one man and five teens have been arrested following a “series of violent robberies” in Toronto and Orangeville.

Investigators allege that a string of break-ins and 10 retail robberies occurred between Oct. 18, 2019 and Nov. 25, 2019.

According to police, in each case, several suspects attempted to disguise themselves as they entered retail stores and one of the suspects was usually carrying a knife.

The suspects, police allege, would approach an employee inside the store, demand money, and assault the staff member by punching and kicking them.

Items stolen from the stores include cash, cigarettes, vaping products, and lottery tickets.

The suspects would flee each robbery on foot, police say.

On Nov. 25 at around 3 a.m., police investigating a break-in at a school near Morrish Road and Euclid Avenue arrested six people in connection with the earlier robberies.

Four 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old, who has been identified as Toronto resident Ronald Irakoze, are facing numerous charges.

They have each been charged with multiple counts of robbery, robbery with an offensive weapon, and disguise with intent.

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with breaking and entering and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect.

All of the suspects under the age of 18 cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are asking anyone with new information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.