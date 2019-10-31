

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say all five teens injured in a “targeted” shooting at a residential building in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood on Wednesday night are expected to survive.

According to investigators, the teens were gathered in the hallway of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, located near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, when a group of suspects opened fired at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say it appears three male suspects arrived at the building in a black sedan, entered the building through a side door, and started shooting at the teens.

The suspects then fled the area in their vehicle and were last seen heading east on Clearview Heights.

Officers responding to the incident located two victims in the hallway of the building and two more injured teens were found nearby.

A fifth victim made their own way to hospital for treatment.

The victims include two females, ages 16 and 17, and three males, who are between the ages of 16 and 18, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said on Wednesday night.

Their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening but police confirmed on Thursday morning that they are all now expected to survive.

Saunders said evidence collected so far suggests the shooting was targeted.

"They came in, and within a short period of time of coming into the building, they opened that door and fired directly at those people that were standing in the hallway,” Saunders said.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released but police say the suspects are believed to be males who are in their late teens or early twenties. They were all wearing dark-coloured clothing and hoodies.

More than 20 shell casings were found at the scene but no weapon has been recovered.