

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A bus driver in London, Ont., who passed out semen-laced treats to children, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The courtroom heard on Thursday that the driver, described only as a man in his 30s, put his bodily fluid into treats and gave them out to 39 kids over a two-year period. The children ranged from Kindergarteners to sixth graders.

The perpetrator pleaded guilty back in June to 23 charges, including voyeurism and possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

The man has also been banned from attending public places, such as parks and pools where children may be. As part of the sentence, he is also not allowed to use the Internet for 15 years.

The bus driver cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of those affected.

With files from CTV News London