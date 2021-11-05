

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government has announced that the national flag on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and on all Government of Canada buildings will be raised at sunset on Sunday.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Nov. 8 for Indigenous Veterans Day, and then raised that evening.

They will be lowered on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021