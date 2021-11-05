Flag to be raised, then lowered on Remembrance Day
The Canadian flag flies at half-staff on the Peace Tower at Parliament Hill in recognition of the discovery of unmarked indigenous graves at residential schools on Canada Day, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 5, 2021 3:42PM EDT
OTTAWA - The federal government has announced that the national flag on the Peace Tower in Ottawa and on all Government of Canada buildings will be raised at sunset on Sunday.
The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Nov. 8 for Indigenous Veterans Day, and then raised that evening.
They will be lowered on Nov. 11 for Remembrance Day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021