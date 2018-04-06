

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The discovery of stolen license plates on a vehicle parked in Burlington on Thursday allegedly led police to find a stun gun, baton and a flare gun modified to fire bullets stored in a nearby apartment.

On Thursday, Halton Regional Police say they found a vehicle parked in the rear of an apartment building on Warwick Court, in the Plains and King roads area.

The vehicle allegedly had license plates affixed to it that had been reported stolen in Hamilton on March 29.

While investigating the car, a man approached it and police arrested a suspect after a brief foot chase.

Police later obtained a warrant to search an apartment and allegedly found an expandable baton, a stun gun shaped to look like a flashlight, and an Orion flare gun that had been tampered with to allow it to fire .22 calibre bullets.

Four .22 calibre bullets were also seized.

A suspect identified as Daniel Robert Mackenzie, 22, of Hamilton, was charged with 12 offences including possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.