A number of delays and cancellations have been issued out of Toronto’s Pearson International Airport after a fire sent smoke billowing through terminal one on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police said the fire started sometime before 6:30 p.m. and was quickly extinguished.

Toronto Pearson said passengers have been safely evacuated from the affected area.

International and transborder screening processes have been stopped. All U.S.-bound flights out of terminal one have been cancelled, while scheduled international flights have been delayed.

Police could not provide an estimate on when normal operations would resume.

Passengers heading to the airport are being advised to check their flight status with their airline.

“All international and U.S. bound aircraft are holding at their gates,” the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told CP24 in a statement.

“We thank passengers for their patience as we put their safety first.”

Videos from travellers show heavy smoke spreading through the terminal. In some videos, passengers can be seen covering their mouths with their hand to prevent breathing in the smoke.

Emergency services are on scene investigating. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

“At this time there’s no indication that it was suspicious, but we will work with our partners to figure out what exactly happened,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

“I understand that it’s a frustrating situation but patience is very important for us. We certainly want people to have some patience with us and the airline staff while we work to resolve this incident.”

Police said crews are working to clean up damage caused by smoke and a “significant amount of water” used to extinguish the blaze.

