Some passengers at Pearson Airport’s Terminal 1 have been waiting for hours to board flights this morning after a security incident that officials say arose from arriving passengers coming through the wrong door.

“Passengers at T1 transborder are holding this morning after arriving passengers were allowed to flow through the wrong door,” the airport wrote in social media post.

“We will update as information becomes available.”

Images sent to CP24 show hundreds of passengers waiting in the terminal, along with airline staff, police, and members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).

Passenger Michael Kuluva, who is waiting to board a flight to Miami, told CP24 on Thursday morning that the area has been in lockdown since about 7:30 a.m.

“We don’t know a lot about it. They are trying to figure out what’s going on,” Kuluva said.

“Customs is here, the police is here. No one is able to move in or out. No flights are in or out either.”

Pearson said USCBP is working with airlines to determine which flights can begin to board.

The airport confirmed that operations in the domestic and international zones of Terminal 1 are unaffected as well as all gates in Terminal 3.