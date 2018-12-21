Flights resume at London's Gatwick after drone sighting
Counter drone equipment is deployed on a rooftop at Gatwick airport in Gatwick, England, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. Flights resumed at London's Gatwick Airport on Friday after drones sparked about 36 hours of travel chaos including the shutdown of the airfield, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded or delayed during the busy holiday season. (John Stillwell/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 12:52PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 21, 2018 2:52PM EST
London's Gatwick Airport says flights have resumed after a temporary shutdown due to a drone sighting.
The airport said in a statement Friday evening that “military measures” in place at Britain's second-busiest airport made it safe to resume flight operations.
It says takeoffs and landings had been suspended earlier Friday - for roughly 80 minutes - as a precautionary measure while an investigation was underway.
An airport spokeswoman said there had been “a confirmed sighting of a drone.”
Drone sightings had also shut down the airport on Wednesday night and all day Thursday.