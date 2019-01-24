

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A family in Etobicoke says they were forced to escape their apartment through a window on Thursday morning after water came rushing into their basement unit overnight.

A water main break at a residential building near Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue flooded the parking garage and lower level units of the highrise early Thursday morning

“Crews arrived at around 2:25 this morning to a report of flooding in the basement. When they got here, they found about three feet of water down there. The main concern was that they couldn’t access one of the units at the end of the hallway. The water was deeper in that unit,” Toronto Fire District Chief Vern Hiller told CP24. “They (the firefighters) weren’t sure if residents were still inside or not. Luckily they had already gotten out. They found them in the lobby.”

Speaking outside the building on Thursday morning, the Gilbert family told CP24 that they awoke to what sounded like rain in their apartment.

They said when they turned on the light, they saw ankle-deep water quickly rising in their unit. When they tried to leave their unit, the water pressure had jammed the door closed.

In less than three minutes, the water was about waist-high. To get out of the apartment quickly, the male and female occupants of the unit, along with their two small children, were forced to escape the unit through a window.

“All of our belongings, everything is inside,” one of the members of the family said. “Documents, everything.”

The incident prompted Toronto Fire to shut off water to the building and shut down elevators.

Officials have not yet provided an estimate on the amount of damage caused by the flooding.