Florida crews rescue Canadian boy suffering signs of appendicitis on cruise
A member of the U.S. Coast Guard is lifted to the H-65 helicopter during a search and rescue operation demonstration, Saturday, May 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 8:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 8:34AM EST
MIAMI - The United States Coast Guard rescued a 12-year-old Canadian boy who was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis while on a cruise ship.
Coast Guard officials said in a news release that a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Clearwater transported the boy and his father to Miami on Tuesday night. They were on board the Caribbean Princess cruise ship, which was about 230 miles (370 kilometres) southeast of Miami.
The agency did not list the name or hometown of the boy.
No further details were immediately available.