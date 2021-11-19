A Florida woman is facing numerous charges after border guards allegedly found more than 50 Glock handguns, numerous magazines and ammunition in the trunk of her car during a stop at the Bluewater Bridge in Sarnia, Ont. earlier this month.

On Nov. 1, the 48-year-old woman reached the Canadian side of the St. Clair River, where Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers referred her to secondary inspection.

Inside boxes stacked in the trunk of her vehicle, officers allegedly found 56 subcompact, compact and full polymer-frame Glock handguns, 13 magazines of a prohibited capacity above 10 rounds, 43 10-round magazines and ammunition.

CBSA officers allege the serial numbers on at least some of the guns were altered or missing.

Investigators in the GTA have routinely said each semi-automatic handgun of this quality can sell for between $3,000 to $5,000 on the street.

Vivian Richards of Oakland Park, Florida was charged with five criminal code offences and three Customs Act violations.

She is scheduled to appear next in court on Nov. 24.

The CBSA says it is the largest single firearms seizure they’ve made in southern Ontario in recent memory.