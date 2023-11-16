This weekend may mark Toronto’s first snow of the winter season.

While Environment Canada is calling for pleasant temperatures today and tomorrow, with highs of 12 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, a dip into single-digit temperatures is predicted for this weekend, with a chance of flurries into Saturday.

The first snow of 2022 hit at approximately the same time last year, with a blast of winter weather on Nov. 15.

After the predicted flurries this weekend, temperatures are expected to maintain steady around six degrees Celsius into next week, with forecasted showers on Sunday and Tuesday.

The historical average high temperature for this weekend is approximately six degrees Celsius, with a record high of 20 degrees Celsius in 1958 and a record low of -10.6 degrees Celsius in 1959, according to Environment Canada. The most snow on the ground ever recorded during this period of time is 18 centimetres, recorded by Environment Canada in 2002.

CP24 will share live weather updates throughout the weekend.