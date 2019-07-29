

Dirk Meissner , The Associated Press





VICTORIA - The pilot of a charter float plane that crashed on a remote island on British Columbia's central coast was a passionate, caring adventurer with flying in his blood, says a Vancouver Island politician grieving the loss of her older brother.

Pilot Al McBain was one of four people who died Friday when the Cessna 208 float plane he was flying went down on Addenbroke Island, Nathalie Chambers said Monday.

Five others on board were injured.

“I was away this weekend,” said Chambers, who is a member of Saanich district council. “I just found out about it yesterday and I just told my mom. I just want everybody to know what a wonderful person he was and what a nice person he was. He would give the shirt off his back to a stranger.”

The Transportation Safety Board has investigators at the crash site, about 100 kilometres north of Port Hardy on northern Vancouver Island.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria said it received word at around 11 a.m. Friday that a plane operated by Seair Seaplanes based in Richmond had crashed.

The chartered plane had nine people aboard, one pilot and eight passengers, and was headed to neighbouring Calvert Island.

A statement from Ole's Hakai Pass Fishing Lodge on Calvert Island said it could confirm the float plane that crashed was destined for its lodge.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our guests and their families,” the brief statement said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson praised the rescue efforts as they visited the Vancouver Coast Guard station on Monday.

“I would like to thank the Canadian Coast Guard personnel and others, including personnel from the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the Canadian Armed Forces, BC Ferries and B.C. Emergency Health Services who responded to the scene and endeavoured to provide assistance,” Wilkinson said.

Chambers said she doesn't know why the crash occurred but has learned the weather in the area was extremely poor.

She described her brother as a compassionate person who lived to help people and meet all challenges.

“He was like a total adventurer, nature photographer, videographer, pilot. He was a mechanic. He was obsessed with MG's for many years and then he went into Volkswagen vans, and then pretty much airplanes.”

The names of the other crash victims have not been made public.

The BC Coroners Service said in a statement Monday it is investigating the four deaths and work remains on confirming the identities of the victims.

“The recovery of the deceased is now complete and they are being transported by federal agencies for examination by a coroner to confirm identification. Until that process is complete, we will not be able to provide age ranges or home towns of the decedents,” the statement said.

Through tears, Chambers said it was strangely fitting that the flight rescue squadron her father was once part of was sent to find her brother.

She says their late father Maj. John Harold McBain had been a pilot for the Comox 442 Rescue Squadron that was dispatched after the crash Friday to investigate and help rescue the five others who were injured.

“My father was a 442 Squadron pilot and coincidentally that was who went and rescued the plane, and my dad really influenced my brothers,” Chambers said.

She said she and her two brothers, John and Al, were part of a military family that lived across Canada and was also stationed in Europe. Her brothers were both born in France, said Chambers.

“Basically, our whole lives we were military kids,” she said. “We've done the Canada milk run. We've been to the north. We've been to the south and we've lived at or near airports.

“Allen used to sit on my dad's knees with my brother and they would watch lift offs and take offs their whole lives.”