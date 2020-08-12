

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A flying vehicle wheel struck the windshield of a motorist on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Wednesday, killing him, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was headed east in the express lanes of Highway 401, between Markham and McCowan roads sometime before 8 a.m., when the wheel smashed through the windshield of his SUV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police say a pickup towing a trailer was heading west on Highway 401 when a tire from the trailer detached and flew into the eastbound lanes, striking the 24-year-old man's SUV.

Officers later found the pickup truck and trailer.

"The driver is speaking with police at this time," Acting OPP Sgt. Dan Hunter told CP24 on Wednesday morning. "The vehicle is being inspected by our reconstruction team and our truck inspectors."'

Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of the highway from east of Warden Avenue to Morningside Avenue.

"We are expecting the eastbound express lanes to remain closed until shortly before noon," Hunter said.

He noted while incidents like this are rare, drivers have little time to react given how fast the flying wheels are going.

"When they do come off, they are travelling at highway speed just the same as the vehicle was ... your reaction time is very short if you have any time at all to take evasive action," he said.

Police are asking witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage to come forward and speak to investigators.