A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the eastbound lanes near Winston Churchill Boulevard on the border of Mississauga and Oakville.

Police said they are still looking for the vehicle from which the tire became detached.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt spoke with CP24 from the scene and called the incident "tragic."

"We have one male deceased involved in a collision with a wheel that came off a vehicle travelling in the other direction," Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the wheel hit the first vehicle where the deceased man was located before it bounced and struck two other vehicles.

No other injuries have been reported at this time but police are following up with witnesses to locate the vehicle which police believe is missing a wheel.

The eastbound lanes of the QEW at Ford Drive are now closed as an investigation into the incident gets underway, according to Halton police. The eastbound ramp from Ford Drive is also closed and police are asking drivers to consider alternative routes due to “significant traffic congestion” in the area.

QEW eastbound is closed at Ford Drive due to an OPP investigation. Eastbound ramp to QEW from Ford Drive is closed. Pls use alternate routes or avoid the area as we expect significant traffic congestion as a result of the closure. pic.twitter.com/QaVba4V5ox — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) October 18, 2022

The Ministry of Transportation has confirmed that one person is dead as a result of the incident, though it’s unclear at this time if they were the driver or a passenger of the vehicle that was hit by the tire.

