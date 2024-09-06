A downtown Hamilton nightclub that has been a “focal point” of violent incidents has been ordered to close its door after the city was granted an urgent injunction by an Ontario court this week.

The injunction order, handed down by Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman on Thursday, prohibits Club 33, located on 33 Bowen St., from conducting any business requiring a license, including operating as a bar, nightclub, after-hours club, or entertainment venue.

The order comes less than a week after the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) first shut down Club 33 and the adjacent Sankofa Lounge citing municipal bylaw violations. The order extends that closure until at least Sept. 12.

Both police and city officials have described Club 33 as a “focal point” of violence in the area, citing incidents including several shootings, recovered firearms, assaults, and bar disturbances.

According to a release issued by Hamilton police, officers launched an investigation into the venue's bylaw adherence in late August. Police say the investigation was sparked in part by a shooting on the property on Aug. 25 that sent three victims to hospital in serious condition. The club’s liquor license was suspended pending the investigation, carried out in conjunction with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario and Hamilton Municipal Law Enforcement.

Less than a day into the probe, HPS officers attended the property “to ensure compliance with the liquor license suspension.” Just before 4 a.m., they observed patrons consuming alcohol and smoking on the premises, the release states.

Officers ordered patrons to leave the premises. Police said they returned later that day with a search warrant and seized all alcohol on site, along with “a small quantity” of cocaine and methamphetamine.

The nightclub remained closed over the weekend, police said, and charges remain pending.

In addition to extending the closure, Thursday’s court order grants Hamilton police the power to arrest and remove any person contravening its terms. Bylaws officers are also empowered “to take any steps deemed reasonable and necessary to prevent any use of or activities at the property that contravene the injunction.”

The injunction order remains in effect until 5 p.m. on Sept. 12. At 9 a.m. that morning, all parties are scheduled to attend John Sopinka courthouse in Hamilton where the city will have the opportunity to argue for a possible extension.