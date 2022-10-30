Fog is blanketing parts of Southwestern Ontario Sunday morning.

At 10:45 a.m., Environment Canada issued fog advisories for Hamilton and Niagara.

An earlier notice issued for Toronto has since leen lifted.

The fog also affects parts of northern Ontario too, including Sault Ste. Marie, and Greater Sudbury.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring over some areas,” the advisiries read.

The federal weather agency says the fog is expected to evaporate later Sunday morning.

Environment Canada encourages drivers to turn on their lights and stay behind cars at a safe following distance, if visibility is reduced on the roads.