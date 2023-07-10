A food delivery driver is fighting for his life in hospital after a violent carjacking in Mississauga early Sunday morning.

Peel police say that just after 2 a.m., a male delivery driver was working in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads.

Upon arrival at a delivery address, the driver was allegedly confronted by a number of individuals who attempted to steal his vehicle.

Police say a physical altercation then broke out.

“The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries,” they said in a July 10 news release.

“The victim was transported to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition.”

It’s unclear how many suspects were involved and police have not released any suspect descriptions.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or anyone who captured dashcam footage at the time of the incident to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.