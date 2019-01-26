

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are searching for three suspects after a food delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked in the city’s Caledonia and Rogers roads area on Saturday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police said they were called to the area for a report of a carjacking.

Const. David Hopkinson said the delivery driver was robbed by three suspects carrying at least one firearm.

The suspects allegedly took cash, his portable debit/credit terminal and his car.

The driver was not injured in the encounter.

It is described as a blue 2006 Honda Accord sedan.

Officers combed the neighbourhood to try to locate the vehicle.