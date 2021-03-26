Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are set to make an announcement in Brampton on Friday afternoon, on a week where they released a new budget and COVID-19 case numbers began a worrying acceleration.

Ontario’s seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases is now more than 70 per cent higher than it was at the start of the month, and top public health officials now concede the province is in a third wave of infection.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccination has also accelerated, hitting close to 80,000 shots administered on Wednesday, but many people between the ages of 60 and 75 are still not receiving shots.

On Wednesday, Ford tabled a budget that called for a $33.1 billion deficit, down from $38.5 billion last year, and successive deficits possible all the way to 2029 under current growth projections.

Ford and Elliott will speak sometime around 1 p.m.

CP24 will carry the announcement live.