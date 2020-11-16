Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and several other members of the cabinet will speak about the COVID-19 pandemic from Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon.

Their appearances comes as three more regions of Ontario – Halton, Hamilton and York Region – move to the “red” category of the province’s COVID-19 response framework today.

They join Toronto and Peel Region, whose local chief medical officers of health added additional restrictions over and above what is proscribed in the framework, banning cinema operations and fitness classes, with Toronto alone in completely banning indoor dining.

Ford has previously said the province, with its daily quadruple digit COVID-19 case growth and slowly rising numbers of deaths, is “staring down the barrel of a lockdown.”

In Toronto, officials are in active conversation with the Ford government about additional restrictions that stop short of a lockdown, Mayor John Tory said Sunday.

Elliott and Ford will be joined by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy and Government and Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson.

They are expected to speak at 1 p.m.

CP24 and CP24.com will carry the remarks live.