Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon alongside Ross Romano, minister of colleges and universities.

Romano has faced recent criticism for his response to Laurentian University’s financial woes as the post-secondary school, located in Sudbury, filed for creditor protection last month.

The school’s president, Robert Hache, said a number of factors led to the situation, including historical recurring deficits, declining northern Ontario demographics and the 2019 closure of the school's campus in Barrie.

He also said the Ford government's decision to reduce and freeze tuition fees last year and the costs and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have played a role.

A government adviser who was appointed to investigate the matter said in a report that the school reported deficit projections of $5.6 million in 2020-2021, which would rise to $22 million by 2025-2026.

Romano had said the government will “explore its options” to support the school, which could include introducing legislation to ensure it has greater oversight of all universities’ finances.

Ford and Romano are set to speak in Toronto at 1 p.m.

CP24.com will broadcast the announcement live.

-With files from The Canadian Press.