

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford and Mayor John Tory will be making an announcement today about combating guns and gangs amid a rise in shootings so far in 2019.

The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke.

It comes amid three fatal shootings in the city this week alone, including the brazen daylight murder of Paolo Caputo on the sidewalk outside his restaurant on Roncesvalles Avenue on Aug. 16.

So far in 2019, there have been 412 people shot in the city in 274 separate occurrences. Both of those numbers represent a five-year high for this point of the year.

Earlier this month, all three levels of government did commit $4.5 million to combating gun and gang violence in Toronto. That money is going towards an 11-week plan dubbed “Project Community Space,” which will place additional officers in priority areas across the city under the command of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.