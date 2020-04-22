

Chris Fox And Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is asking the Canadian Forces to send soldiers to help the five long-term care homes in the province hit hardest by COVID-19 infection.

It is not yet known which five homes the soldiers will be sent to, but Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton says at least two of them are in Toronto.

"We had a robust strategy and this is just enhancing it on five homes," Ford said. "All the help we’ll take no matter where it is."

He said there will be enough troops available to "to take care of the five homes, 24 hours (per day)."

Fullerton said that the soldiers will be used to augment existing staff at the homes, who are also in some cases getting help from nurses and doctors from nearby hospitals.

The province will also begin testing of asymptomatic staff and residents at 21 select long-term care homes, to learn more about the virus’ spread before symptoms appear.

The latest measures come as Ontario restricted staff from working in multiple facilities at a time, starting today and barred all but essential visitors from entry in mid-March.

Officials are in the process of ramping up COVID-19 testing across the long-term care sector, as more than 120 facilities have reported at least one case, and more than 400 residents have died so far due to infection.

The province is also looking at building unspecified “isolation capacity” to possibly relocate long-term care residents during an outbreak to slow the spread of the virus.

Ford also entirely retracted an earlier statement made to an Ottawa radio station about the possibility of lifting certain physical distancing measures by May 24, saying on Wednesday “that is absolutely not going to happen.”

He said any re-opening would be done “very, very slowly,” and that even regions with little or no new COVID-19 infection would have to be patient.

It comes one day after Ford told reporters that he was getting “endless calls” from people pressuring him to lift some of the restrictions that have shuttered businesses and brought public life to a standstill.

Ford has promised that he will release a “framework” outlining the province’s plans for reopening in the coming days but has also stressed that we are not at the point of lifting restrictions yet, as the province continues to add hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 every day.

“We’ll be rolling this out over the next few days, but (we will look at) certain areas that you don’t have to worry about working side-by-side on a line that you can’t practice social distancing,” he said on Tuesday. “Maybe outdoor activities we can look at. But again, that will be rolled out over the next few days and we are going to be consulting again with municipalities and sectors.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province now stands at 12,245, including 6,221 recoveries and 702 deaths.