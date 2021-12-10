Premier Doug Ford's cabinet is meeting to consider possible changes to Ontario’s vaccine certificate program ahead of an announcement later today by Health Minister Christine Elliott and the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

Sources told CTV News Toronto Thursday that Ford's cabinet is meeting to consider changes that could see the end of paper certificates or receipts as an acceptable form of proof for vaccination.

Such a move would leave the QR code, which is considered more secure, as the only acceptable proof of vaccination. While most people keep the code on their phones, a printed QR code would still be acceptable, sources said.

Critics of the current system have said the paper vaccine receipts can be easily forged or falsified.

The province is also expected to extend the program beyond January. The government had said that it could start to wind down next month, but that it would depend on the public health situation in the province.

Proof of vaccination is currently required in order to attend a variety of indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theatres. The federal government also requires proof of vaccination in order to board planes and trains.

The possible tightening of the program comes at the same time that sources told CTV News that for the time being, the Ford government has ruled out more drastic measures such as lockdowns or widespread school closures in order to combat a rising tide of infections in the province.

Ontario has seen rising case counts in recent weeks, with the current seven-day average of daily cases now standing at 1,115 compared to 866 a week ago.

A number of local public health units have advised people to avoid social gatherings and have moved to restrict the number of people allowed at gatherings as they see their infection rates rise.

There are also concerns that the more infectious Omicron variant may start to play a role in driving up infections in the province. While there have just been a handful of confirmed cases in the GTA so far, a cluster of around 50 cases has been reported in London, Ont.

Elliott and Moore are set to speak at 2 p.m.