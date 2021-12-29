Ministers of the Ford cabinet are meeting this week discuss whether public schools will resume in person next month and a possible shortening of isolation requirements to match new guidelines adopted in the United States.

Multiple sources told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford will discuss these two items at a meeting with his 27 ministers sometime this week, possibly on Thursday.

Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for Ford, told CP24 that cabinet is not meeting on Wednesday.

A person familiar with the matter told CTV News Toronto the meeting was scheduled for Wednesday, and then pushed to Thursday so that officials could consider additional data.

Yesterday, Ford said the health and education ministers were consulting with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore on whether schools would return for in-person learning.

He said a decision would be made in the next “couple days.”

Dr. Moore scheduled a press conference Tuesday to announce new COVID-19 testing and isolation protocols, aimed at reducing the demand for PCR tests and preventing healthcare and other industrial staff shortages brought on by mass exposure to confirmed infectious people in workplaces.

But the press conference was postponed, with the Ministry of Health saying it was now studying a plan released by the U.S. Centres for Disease Control to cut isolation periods from 10 days to five for fully vaccinated asymptomatic people with a positive test result.

--With files from CTV's Colin D'Mello