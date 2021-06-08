A vehicle attack on a Muslim family that left four people dead and a nine-year-old boy seriously injured was an act of terrorism on “innocent people based on their faith” and it must “never, ever happen again,” Premier Doug Ford says.

The family was out for an evening walk on Sunday when they were struck by a pickup truck being driven by a 20-year-old man.

Four members of the family ranging in age from 15 to 74 were all killed as a result.

The fifth member of the family, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

The suspect has since been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack.

“This is nothing short of a terrorist attack on innocent people based on their faith and their religion and there is no place for that in Ontario,” Ford told a pool reporter at Queen’s Park on Tuesday morning. “We are a community that sticks together and we will be united behind the Muslim community.”

Vigil set for tonight

Sunday’s attack and the subsequent revelation that it was motivated by hate has sent shockwaves through the London community and has prompted some calls for terror-related charges to be filed.

Tonight a vigil will be held at the London Muslim Mosque that was attended by the family and Ford said that his government will be issuing a one-time exemption to pandemic-related gathering limits so that the “people can gather and grieve with the family and with members of the Muslim community.”

The exception would lift all gathering limits so long as attendees at the outdoor event keep at least two metres of distance from one another.

Speaking with CP24 earlier on Tuesday, London Mayor Ed Holder said that the vigil will be about “London wrapping its collective arms around our Muslim community” as they begin the grieving process.

“The Muslim community has been very much a fabric of our community. They are phenomenal contributors to London's economic and cultural well being. They've always been there for us as community and now it's our turn to be there for them,” he said. “So tonight we'll have a vigil at the London Muslim mosque and this will be London wrapping its collective arms around our little community and saying to them ‘we're in this together.’”

Holder said that Sunday’s attack was an “unthinkable” tragedy that has caused almost “indescribable pain and suffering.”

He said that he appreciates the fear and anxiety that many members of the city’s Muslim community are feeling in the wake of Sunday’s attack and wants them to know that the wider community is feeling their pain.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CP24 on Tuesday long-time family friend Saboor Khan said that the victims “struggled very hard” to establish themselves as new immigrants and ultimately became valued members of the London community who were “always there with smiles for their neighbours.”

He said that the attack underscores the need for real action to stomp out Islamophobia.

“Everything I think about this I am just devastated, how much it could be any of us,” he said. “How many more does it take for us to take this seriously and say enough is enough? We need to criminalize Islamophobia; we need to track this hate that is online and in other mediums and we need to take strong measures against people who carry out violence in the name of faith.”

Trudeau, Ford to attend vigil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend tonight’s vigil, as will Ford.

Conservative Party and NDP leaders Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh will also attend the vigil.

Addressing the tragedy at the House of Commons earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau called it a “terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities.”

Trudeau then expanded on those remarks during an unlreated press conference.

"What happened on Sunday in London – this act of terrorism and of Islamophobia – is sickening. It is heartbreaking. It’s hard to find words that are enough," he said. "What can be said when yet another family has had their loved ones ripped away? When a child is in hospital? When a community is in mourning? So all I can say is this: To everyone who is grieving, who is angry, who is afraid – your neighbours stand with you. Your community stands with you. We will not let hate divide us"

Police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family late Monday identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.