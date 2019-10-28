

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Ford Motor Co.'s largest Canadian manufacturing operation will eliminate 450 jobs by early next year as the company discontinues two of the models made at the factory in Oakville, Ont.

Ford Canada says production of the Ford Flex sport-utility vehicle will end in November and it will also stop production of the Lincoln MKT crossover at an unspecified time.

The company had announced in July that it would cut 200 jobs in September as a result of slowing sales of vehicles made in Oakville.

Ford says it will focus on products in the fastest growing segments to meet shifting consumer demands.

Unifor, the main labour union at Ford Canada, says it's renewing its call for new products to be assigned to the Oakville Assembly Plant.

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford for a new collective agreement are scheduled to take place in 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2019.