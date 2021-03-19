Toronto could soon learn if more outdoor activities, including patio dining and outdoor fitness classes, will be permitted in the grey zone of the province’s reopening framework.

Mayor John Tory and the top public health doctors in both Toronto and Peel Region have expressed support for amending grey zone restrictions to allow for certain outdoor activities, and on Friday morning, Premier Doug Ford said he will be meeting with his cabinet today to discuss the province's framework.

"We will make that announcement later today," Ford said at a news conference in Etobicoke. "We are going to meet as a cabinet and make that decision."

On Thursday, the premier indicated that he supports the idea of easing restrictions in the grey zone as long as Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, local public health officials, and mayors agree to the changes.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Tory said he believes it is the “sensible” thing to do.

“If outdoors the risk is considerably reduced, which it is (and) always has been, then why can’t we leave grey in place so we have all the restrictions on the social gatherings... but move to allow outdoor dining, for example, so people can have that opportunity to be outside and the businesses, quite frankly, can have a bit of relief,” Tory said on Friday.

He said restaurants and gyms would still have to adhere to all of the public health guidelines, including providing appropriate physical distancing.

“We have to take into account, yes of course the health numbers, (they are) very important, but also the psychology of people, the state of the economy, and the reality of the regions where we are surrounded by people who are in a different state of affairs and people are going off and visiting other regions,” he said.

“I think this is the sensible thing to do and we will see what the government decides. I’ll be understanding of whatever they do because we are in a situation where we have to be cautious but I think this is appropriately cautious.”

Earlier this week, Dr. Peter Juni, the director of Ontario’s science advisory table, called for a strict three-week lockdown in the Golden Horseshoe to help prevent explosive case growth due to the more transmissible COVID-19 variants.

New data released this week estimates that each person with a variant case is now infecting 1.35 other people, an alarmingly high reproductive number Ontario as a whole hasn’t seen since April of last year.

But Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist who sits on the province’s 10-member vaccine distribution task force, said he believes that these type of activities are low risk even in the face of rising case counts due to variants of concern.

"We are over a year into this. We know how to do other things safely... We know, for example, that outdoor activities are way, way, way safer than indoor activities," he said.

“I think you are not going to find anywhere on planet earth… that is 100 per cent risk-free," he said. "And I think the attitude is how do we do things safely rather than cancel everything."