While there are no plans at this time to implement further restrictions on restaurants and bars, Premier Doug Ford says 'everything is on the table' to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

During his daily briefing, Ford was asked whether his government is planning to introduce additional measures on the hospitality sector, especially in regions where the number of new infections is rising.

"We were doing everything on evidence-based. There has to be justification if we close down a restaurant or the banquet halls," Ford said.

"I got to compliment all the restaurants. You guys are doing great. You're following the guidelines. You're listening to the chief medical officer. This is their livelihood, and they're doing such a great job."

However, if new cases continue to jump in the next few days, Ford said changes could be coming.

"But not right now. We just want everyone to continue following the guidelines. And I just want to try help these restaurant owners. These folks are holding on by their fingernails."

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said most of the cases in bars and restaurants are linked to staff. He noted that they found some owners being less stringent about COVID-19 rules with their staff when they are not mingling with patrons.

"Just because a few are not adhering, it doesn't mean everyone should be punished accordingly or dealt with," Williams said.

"Nevertheless, if we see trends and directions in certain areas and it's backed up with data, we may have to move to further to do some action, but this time we're taking the advice from our local medical officers."

According to Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario's chief coroner and coordinator of the provincial outbreak response, 19 of the 49 outbreaks recorded in Toronto between Sept. 20 and Sept. 30 were in bars and restaurants.

He noted that 15 per cent of those who work in those establishments also work in another service setting and about 20 per cent of employees socialize after work.

"We've also seen a percentage where public health measures were not effectively applied in those particular settings," Huyer said.

Challenging winter ahead for hospitality industry

Toronto City Council voted Wednesday to approve several new restrictions on bars and restaurants proposed by Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health.

Those include lowering capacity at those establishments from 100 to 75, decreasing the maximum number of people permitted at any one table from 10 to six, requiring the collection of contact information for each patron, and reducing the noise of background music to no louder than a normal conversation.

James Rilett, vice-president of Restaurants Canada, said many restaurants are already doing some of these measures. However, he is concerned about the changes to contact tracing.

"Now you have to track children. You have to track every person. (It's) becoming a bureaucratic issue," Rilett said.

"Some people don't want to give their information. And usually, if someone in the party didn't want to give their information, somebody else would just say, take mine. It was a lot easier. We think that'll be a little harder to deal with."

Rilett said he wished they've been consulted before the restrictions were announced.

Meanwhile, restaurants that don't comply with COVID-19 rules and are ordered to close like the ones along King Street last weekend hurt the industry as a whole, he said.

"Our industry sacrificed a lot. We've put a lot of money, we've invested a lot, we've done everything that we can to keep people safe. And then you see some selfish people out there that aren't following the rules," Rilett said.

"And it's a great thing that they're shut down. We have no problem with those people being shut down. They hurt the entire industry, and they hurt people who are doing their best to keep people safe."

The new restrictions come as those within the hospitality sector are anxious and worried about the uncertainty brought on by the surge of COVID-19 cases.

"We don't know where this is going, whether we're going to be faced with more lockdowns or further restrictions. The sands are shifting beneath our feet every day. So, it's very difficult to plan," said Erik Joyal, co-founder of SaveHospitality.ca and Ascari Hospitality Group, in an interview with CP24.

"The best that we can do is just continue to push our governments for assistance and to plan as best we can for what the future holds. But it's going to be a very challenging winter."