Ontario Premier Doug Ford is taking his COVID-19 press conference on the road Tuesday, marking the first time in months he will make a televised announcement outside of Toronto.

Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli will speak to reporters from Eclipse Automation in Cambridge, Ont. this afternoon at 2 p.m.

Eclipse retooled to produce masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Ford released Ontario’s plan to move to a third and final stage of economic reopening, where everything except mass concerts, bathhouses and saunas, amusement parks and buffet restaurants will be allowed to reopen in most of the province on Friday.

Ford’s spokesperson Ivana Yelich told reporters that Tuesday’s visit to Cambridge is the start of a summer tour where Ford plans to visit 38 ridings and travel 5,000 kilometres over the next eight weeks.

He will be in Essex County on Thursday and Waterloo Region on Friday.