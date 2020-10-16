Premier Doug Ford will be making an announcement in Mississauga this afternoon alongside Ontario’s minister of economic development.

The news conference, which will be held at 1 p.m., comes one day after the premier hinted that more restrictions could be coming for other regions of the province.

Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa have been placed in a modified version of Stage 2 for 28 days following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the three regions.

Indoor dining rooms, movie theatres, and fitness centres have been shuttered in the three virus hotspots due to the new restrictions, which came into effect on Saturday.

On Thursday, Ford indicated that York Region, which has seen a steady uptick in new cases over the past week, is “teetering” on the edge.

“We have a meeting, the minister and I, later this afternoon but yeah York is teetering right now,” he said. “They have been teetering for a little while so we just have to be careful.”

Ford stopped short of confirming if additional restrictions would soon be coming for York Region.

There were 127 new cases confirmed in York Region on Thursday, which was the third most in Ontario behind Toronto (239 cases) and Peel (136 cases).

Ford will be joined at today's news conference by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.