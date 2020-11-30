Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to speak about the province’s ongoing response to COVID-19 alongside the finance and education ministers in Vaughan on Monday afternoon.

Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Finance Minister Rod Phillips will speak as asymptomatic testing in some schools has revealed dozens of cases and the lockdowns imposed on Peel Region and Toronto enter their second week.

After pledging as much in its school reopening plan released in the summer, voluntary asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 has begun in select areas of the province, with screening at an elementary school in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park area revealing 19 cases in students and staff.

The school remains open.

Meanwhile, the lockdown measures prohibiting private gatherings, indoor and patio dining, indoor fitness activity and all but essential in-person retail in Peel and Toronto have now been in place for one week.

The Ford government has set aside $600 million to help impacted businesses pay for fixed costs such as property tax or utility bills, and also proposed legislation capping the commission food delivery apps can charge at 15 per cent.

The announcement gets underway at 1 p.m.

