

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are being tested for COVID-19 after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came into contact with an infected person and later tested negative for the virus.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce was tested for the virus yesterday after he learned he earlier came in to contact with an infected person.

He said Wednesday that he tested negative.

"I've been in isolation since, working from home. I was informed minutes ago that my COVID-19 test results have come back negative," his office said in a statement.

But Ford and Elliott will be keeping their distance from work while their tests are processed.

“As we await the results, out of an abundance of caution, Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will not be participating in today’s press conference,” spokesperson Ivana Yelich told CP24.

“Premier Ford and Minister Elliott will be getting tested today.”

On Tuesday, the Premier’s nephew, Toronto councillor Michael Ford, announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As a result of the pending tests, neither Ford nor Elliott was present at Wednesday’s news conference regarding COVID-19 and the upcoming university and college term.