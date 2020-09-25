Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott will announce a new plank of the province's fall preparedness plan for coronavirus at Queen's Park this afternoon.

Friday's appearance comes after they announced an increased influenza vaccination campaign and $1 billion more to ramp up coronavirus testing, contact tracing and outbreak management this week.

Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts continue to hover around the 400 mark, prompting the government to cut the size of indoor and outdoor private gatherings across the province and cancel any plans to further loosen other restrictions.

The return of public schools and increased case counts has put a strain on Ontario's daily testing capacity, with the backlog of unprocessed specimens surpassing the daily processing capacity twice this week.

Friday's announcement will be broadcast live on CP24 and CP24.com.