Ontario Premier Doug Ford and two senior members of cabinet will speak today about the status of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, just as a new proof of vaccination certificate requirement takes effect.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who heads the vaccine administration effort.

All are expected to speak and take media questions in Ajax beginning at 10 a.m.

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine certificate program began this morning, with anyone seeking to attend a restaurant, gym, bar, cinema or other venue deemed non-essential now required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

But the province’s online web portal where proof of vaccination certificates are obtained and vaccine appointments are scheduled is down for previously scheduled maintenance and is not expected to be back online until 8 a.m.

More than 85 per cent of those 12 and up have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the province, and roughly 69 per cent of the entire population is fully immunized.

The provincial vaccination strategy has shifted in the past month from large permanent sites to smaller temporary vaccination ones set up in places where the vaccine-hesitant would be passing through anyways, such as transit stations and malls.

Fresh from his period away from the limelight during the federal election campaign, Ford has not had a public media availability in three weeks.

CP24 will broadcast the availability live on air and online.