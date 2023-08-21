Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.

The announcement was made at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) annual conference on Monday morning.

Speaking in London, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said he hopes to achieve at least 110,000 new housing starts in 2023.

“It would be the first time in over three decades that Ontario surpassed the 100,000 threshold,” he said.

“From there, we’ll ramp up over time until we’re on track to build at least 1.5 million homes.”

The government will be setting up a three-year, $1.2 billion fund that will provide up to $400 million per year to municipalities that have committed in writing to achieving certain housing targets set by the province.

Each city’s progress will be evaluated by comparing housing starts and residential units created that calendar year with the annual assigned targets.

The government said municipalities that achieve 80 per cent or more of their annual target will be able to access the funding.

Those that do not, will get nothing.

“Here’s the best part. Municipalities that exceed their target, that do better than 100 per cent, get a bonus,” Ford said.

Money from the "Building Faster Fund" is expected to be used towards "housing-enabling infrastructure and other related costs that support community growth."

The province is also expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities. These cities, the province said, are projected to have populations of 50,000 by 2031.

Among the list include Halton Hills, Aurora, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, North Bay and Sarnia.

The strong mayor powers will go into effect on Oct. 31.

There are now 50 cities in Ontario whose mayors have these additional veto powers.

This is a developing story. More to come.